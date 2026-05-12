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Midday Report

Midday Report: May 12, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published May 12, 2026 at 12:36 PM AKDT
The Haines High School Band catches the ferry for the Region Five Music Festival.
(Photo by Matt Davis)
The Haines High School Band catches the ferry for the Region Five Music Festival.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

A bill that seeks to make it easier for Alaskans to repair consumer electronics cleared the state Senate yesterday and is on its way to the House. The Unalaska City School District students and staff have launched a chess club. And hundreds of highschoolers from across Southeast Alaska flocked to Ketchikan last month for the annual Region Five Music Festival.

Midday Report
Terry Haines
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