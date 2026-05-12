Midday Report: May 12, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
A bill that seeks to make it easier for Alaskans to repair consumer electronics cleared the state Senate yesterday and is on its way to the House. The Unalaska City School District students and staff have launched a chess club. And hundreds of highschoolers from across Southeast Alaska flocked to Ketchikan last month for the annual Region Five Music Festival.