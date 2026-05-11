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Midday Report

Midday Report: May 11, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published May 11, 2026 at 12:35 PM AKDT
Overview map and location of the Tracy Arm landslide-generated tsunami event.
(USGS)
Overview map and location of the Tracy Arm landslide-generated tsunami event.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

The Alaska Legislature is asking the federal government for some flexibility when it comes to implementing a massive program intended to “transform” rural healthcare across the state. A giant tsunami in southeast Alaska was the second largest on record. And pull-tabs could become electronic.

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