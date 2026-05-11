Midday Report: May 11, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
The Alaska Legislature is asking the federal government for some flexibility when it comes to implementing a massive program intended to “transform” rural healthcare across the state. A giant tsunami in southeast Alaska was the second largest on record. And pull-tabs could become electronic.