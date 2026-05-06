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Midday Report

Midday Report: May 06, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published May 6, 2026 at 12:36 PM AKDT
Tracy Day's family at the Dimond Courthouse after the court declared her legally dead on June 17, 2025.
(Yvonne Krumrey/KTOO)
Tracy Day's family at the Dimond Courthouse after the court declared her legally dead on June 17, 2025.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

Gov. Mike Dunleavy is pressing lawmakers to act quickly on his proposal to cut taxes for the Alaska LNG project. More than six months after the remnants of Typhoon Halong devastated Western Alaska, impacted residents are still working to rebuild their homes and lives. And yesterday was a day of awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People.

Midday Report
Terry Haines
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