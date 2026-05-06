Midday Report: May 06, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy is pressing lawmakers to act quickly on his proposal to cut taxes for the Alaska LNG project. More than six months after the remnants of Typhoon Halong devastated Western Alaska, impacted residents are still working to rebuild their homes and lives. And yesterday was a day of awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People.