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Midday Report

Midday Report: May 04, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published May 4, 2026 at 12:37 PM AKDT
Attorney General-designee Stephen Cox speaks to senators during a confirmation hearing in the Senate State Affairs Committee on Thursday, April 30, 2026.
(Eric Stone/Alaska Public Media)
Attorney General-designee Stephen Cox speaks to senators during a confirmation hearing in the Senate State Affairs Committee on Thursday, April 30, 2026.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

Legislators grilled Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s pick for attorney general during a series of contentious confirmation hearings last week. Alaskans between the ages of 12 to 15 had the highest rate of ATV crash injuries, compared to other age groups. And in Petersburg, a high school program hopes to address child care and teacher shortage needs.

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