Midday Report: May 04, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Legislators grilled Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s pick for attorney general during a series of contentious confirmation hearings last week. Alaskans between the ages of 12 to 15 had the highest rate of ATV crash injuries, compared to other age groups. And in Petersburg, a high school program hopes to address child care and teacher shortage needs.