Midday Report: May 01, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoed a bipartisan election reform bill yesterday, setting up a contentious override vote in the coming days. U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski says it’s time for Congress to assert its authority over the war against Iran. A proposal to create civics education requirements for all Alaska high school students is advancing in the Legislature.