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Midday Report

Midday Report: May 01, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published May 1, 2026 at 12:48 PM AKDT
Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks to reporters during a news conference on May 19, 2025.
(Eric Stone/Alaska Public Media)
Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks to reporters during a news conference on May 19, 2025.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoed a bipartisan election reform bill yesterday, setting up a contentious override vote in the coming days. U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski says it’s time for Congress to assert its authority over the war against Iran. A proposal to create civics education requirements for all Alaska high school students is advancing in the Legislature.


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Terry Haines
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