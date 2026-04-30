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Midday Report

Midday Report: April 30, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published April 30, 2026 at 12:35 PM AKDT
Mt. Edgecumbe High School student housing in Sitka is seen on Oct. 6, 2025. (
(Photo by Corinne Smith/Alaska Beacon)
Mt. Edgecumbe High School student housing in Sitka is seen on Oct. 6, 2025.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

Lawmakers in the state House rolled out a new draft of Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s proposal cutting taxes for the Alaska LNG project on Monday. Mt. Edgecumbe High School is cutting staff for the second year in a row amid ongoing budget and enrollment issues. And Juneau residents filed proposed citizen propositions this week aimed at undoing some of the consequences of ballot measures that voters approved last election.

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