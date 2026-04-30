Midday Report: April 30, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Lawmakers in the state House rolled out a new draft of Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s proposal cutting taxes for the Alaska LNG project on Monday. Mt. Edgecumbe High School is cutting staff for the second year in a row amid ongoing budget and enrollment issues. And Juneau residents filed proposed citizen propositions this week aimed at undoing some of the consequences of ballot measures that voters approved last election.