Midday Report: April 29, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
A former Superior Court judge who was based in Nome faces new misconduct charges after investigators say he misrepresented his knowledge of contact with apparent sex workers. Federal funds are pledged for new Alaska weather stations, but it’s still unclear where those new stations will be. And The Bureau of Land Management will convey more than 1,000 acres of land to an Alaska Native Corporation that intends to mine it.