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KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: April 29, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published April 29, 2026 at 12:38 PM AKDT
Judge Romano DiBenedetto.
(KNOM file photo)
Judge Romano DiBenedetto.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

A former Superior Court judge who was based in Nome faces new misconduct charges after investigators say he misrepresented his knowledge of contact with apparent sex workers. Federal funds are pledged for new Alaska weather stations, but it’s still unclear where those new stations will be. And The Bureau of Land Management will convey more than 1,000 acres of land to an Alaska Native Corporation that intends to mine it.

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