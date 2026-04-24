Midday Report: April 24, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Rail megaprojects in Interior and Southcentral Alaska got a symbolic show of support on Wednesday from the Alaska Legislature. The U.S. Forest Service is rethinking how it defines areas of the Tongass National Forest and wants the public to weigh in. And national Democrats are investing in Alaska’s U.S. House race, hoping to unseat Congressman Nick Begich.