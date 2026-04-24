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Midday Report

Midday Report: April 24, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published April 24, 2026 at 12:42 PM AKDT
Alaskan Railroad train.
(Wikipedia)
Alaskan Railroad train.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

Rail megaprojects in Interior and Southcentral Alaska got a symbolic show of support on Wednesday from the Alaska Legislature. The U.S. Forest Service is rethinking how it defines areas of the Tongass National Forest and wants the public to weigh in. And national Democrats are investing in Alaska’s U.S. House race, hoping to unseat Congressman Nick Begich.

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