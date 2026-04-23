Midday Report: April 23, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Civil rights advocates are suing over Alaska’s decision last year to share confidential voter data. The state Senate Finance Committee released its first revision of the state’s operating budget YESTERDAY, including a $1,000 Permanent Fund dividend and a $150 energy relief check. The Chilkat River, in Southeast Alaska on a list of ten most endangered waterways.