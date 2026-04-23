© 2026

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: April 23, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published April 23, 2026 at 12:52 PM AKDT
Critics of the Palmer Project say it threatens the Chilkat river and broader watershed, pictured above in March 2026.
( Avery Ellfeldt/KHNS)
Critics of the Palmer Project say it threatens the Chilkat river and broader watershed, pictured above in March 2026.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

Civil rights advocates are suing over Alaska’s decision last year to share confidential voter data. The state Senate Finance Committee released its first revision of the state’s operating budget YESTERDAY, including a $1,000 Permanent Fund dividend and a $150 energy relief check. The Chilkat River, in Southeast Alaska on a list of ten most endangered waterways.

Tags
Midday Report KMXT Midday Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes