Midday Report: April 22, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright gave a ringing endorsement for Alaska LNG yesterday, but also acknowledged the mega-project has a mega-challenge. A key Alaska Senate committee is out with a new take on the governor’s proposal to cut taxes for the Alaska LNG project — with a much, much smaller tax cut. And Juneau’s cold-weather warming shelter will now be open year-round.