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Midday Report

Midday Report: April 22, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published April 22, 2026 at 12:39 PM AKDT
Patrons at the city’s emergency warming shelter eat soup and prepare to sleep on Tuesday, April 14, 2026.
(Clarise Larson/KTOO)
Patrons at the city’s emergency warming shelter eat soup and prepare to sleep on Tuesday, April 14, 2026.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright gave a ringing endorsement for Alaska LNG yesterday, but also acknowledged the mega-project has a mega-challenge. A key Alaska Senate committee is out with a new take on the governor’s proposal to cut taxes for the Alaska LNG project — with a much, much smaller tax cut. And Juneau’s cold-weather warming shelter will now be open year-round.

Midday Report
Terry Haines
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