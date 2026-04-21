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Midday Report

Midday Report: April 21, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published April 21, 2026 at 12:49 PM AKDT
An Air Station Sitka Jayhawk on a training flight.
(Photo courtesy of Don Kluting)
An Air Station Sitka Jayhawk on a training flight.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

The Coast Guard rescued four people trapped in a boat near the community of Chefornak earlier this month (April 12). The Alaska Senate passed a bill Monday that would ban certain food dyes from being served in meals at public schools in the state. And advocates have been pushing state legislators to raise the age of consent from 16 to 18.

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