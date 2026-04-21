Midday Report: April 21, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
The Coast Guard rescued four people trapped in a boat near the community of Chefornak earlier this month (April 12). The Alaska Senate passed a bill Monday that would ban certain food dyes from being served in meals at public schools in the state. And advocates have been pushing state legislators to raise the age of consent from 16 to 18.