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Midday Report

Midday Report: April 20, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published April 20, 2026 at 12:41 PM AKDT
Anchorage Police Officers at the Phoenix Spa in Anchorage.
(Courtesy: FBI Anchorage)
Anchorage Police Officers at the Phoenix Spa in Anchorage.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

The Anchorage School District announced Friday that it will lay off 56 teachers. Alaska State Troopers, Anchorage Police, the FBI and several other agencies worked together to crack down on sex-trafficking operations. And a new company says it’s cooking up plans to build a luxury resort and event center in the hills of Fairbanks.

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