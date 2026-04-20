Midday Report: April 20, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
The Anchorage School District announced Friday that it will lay off 56 teachers. Alaska State Troopers, Anchorage Police, the FBI and several other agencies worked together to crack down on sex-trafficking operations. And a new company says it’s cooking up plans to build a luxury resort and event center in the hills of Fairbanks.