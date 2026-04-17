Midday Report: April 17, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Opening ceremonies for the statewide Native Youth Olympics got underway at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage yesterday. The U.S. Coast Guard announced yesterday that the first of its two new medium-weight icebreakers will be homeported in Alaska. And Alaska Democrat Mary Peltola's campaign announced this week that it had raised nearly $9 million in the first quarter of this year.