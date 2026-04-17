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Midday Report

Midday Report: April 17, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published April 17, 2026 at 12:46 PM AKDT
Digital render of the Davie MPPS-based Arctic Security Cutter.
(USCG)
Digital render of the Davie MPPS-based Arctic Security Cutter.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

Opening ceremonies for the statewide Native Youth Olympics got underway at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage yesterday. The U.S. Coast Guard announced yesterday that the first of its two new medium-weight icebreakers will be homeported in Alaska. And Alaska Democrat Mary Peltola's campaign announced this week that it had raised nearly $9 million in the first quarter of this year.

Midday Report
Terry Haines
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