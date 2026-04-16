Midday Report: April 16, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Anchorage police and a man running from a stolen vehicle early yesterday morning exchanged gunfire that injured both the man and a police dog. Protesters gathered in Fairbanks on Saturday to demand answers after troopers fatally shot a man experiencing a mental health crisis and also shot and critically wounded his brother. And President Trump has appointed Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy to a seat on the U.S. Arctic Research Commission.