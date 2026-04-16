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Midday Report

Midday Report: April 16, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published April 16, 2026 at 12:54 PM AKDT
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy talks to reporters during a news conference on Monday, May 19, 2025.
(Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon)
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy talks to reporters during a news conference on Monday, May 19, 2025.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

Anchorage police and a man running from a stolen vehicle early yesterday morning exchanged gunfire that injured both the man and a police dog. Protesters gathered in Fairbanks on Saturday to demand answers after troopers fatally shot a man experiencing a mental health crisis and also shot and critically wounded his brother. And President Trump has appointed Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy to a seat on the U.S. Arctic Research Commission.

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