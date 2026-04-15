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KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: April 15, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published April 15, 2026 at 12:39 PM AKDT
Old Harbor Books was bustling with customers on Saturday for the shop’s 50th anniversary.
(KCAW/McKenney)
Old Harbor Books was bustling with customers on Saturday for the shop’s 50th anniversary.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

The Alaska Senate unanimously passed a bill Monday that would pay back past Permanent Fund dividends to Alaskans whose convictions are vacated, reversed or dismissed. A budget proposal that would provide $100 million to shore up schools and state facilities is on its way to a full Senate vote. And Sitka’s local bookstore celebrated its 50th birthday on Saturday.

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