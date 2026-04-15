Midday Report: April 15, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
The Alaska Senate unanimously passed a bill Monday that would pay back past Permanent Fund dividends to Alaskans whose convictions are vacated, reversed or dismissed. A budget proposal that would provide $100 million to shore up schools and state facilities is on its way to a full Senate vote. And Sitka’s local bookstore celebrated its 50th birthday on Saturday.