Midday Report: April 05, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
The U.S. Supreme Court's arguments on birthright citizens has Native Americans worried about what this means to them. Three of Alaska’s key shipping companies are set to hike rates, as fuel prices skyrocket amid the war with Iran. And the City of Soldotna is looking for new revenue.