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Midday Report

Midday Report: April 05, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published April 6, 2026 at 12:46 PM AKDT
Alaska Marine Lines barge.
(Ketchikan Marine Industry Council)
Alaska Marine Lines barge.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

The U.S. Supreme Court's arguments on birthright citizens has Native Americans worried about what this means to them. Three of Alaska’s key shipping companies are set to hike rates, as fuel prices skyrocket amid the war with Iran. And the City of Soldotna is looking for new revenue.

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