© 2026

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: March 30, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published March 30, 2026 at 12:52 PM AKDT
Chester, the opossum, soaks in his last moments of freedom while hiding under a pallet in a shed in the Mendenhall Valley on Thursday, March 26, 2026.
(Photo courtesy of Tim Travis)
Chester, the opossum, soaks in his last moments of freedom while hiding under a pallet in a shed in the Mendenhall Valley on Thursday, March 26, 2026.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

Former Anchorage state Sen. Tom Begich sat down with KFSK’s Taylor Heckart to talk about why he’s running for Governor. Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued a disaster declaration covering four Northwest Arctic communities due to utility disruptions from extreme cold. And there was a 'possum in Juneau.

Midday Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes