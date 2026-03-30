Midday Report: March 30, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Former Anchorage state Sen. Tom Begich sat down with KFSK’s Taylor Heckart to talk about why he’s running for Governor. Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued a disaster declaration covering four Northwest Arctic communities due to utility disruptions from extreme cold. And there was a 'possum in Juneau.