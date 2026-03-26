Midday Report: March 26, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
One person died on Sunday in a major avalanche near Haines Pass, just across the border in British Columbia. The Fairbanks Children’s Museum is moving inside city hall – where the nonprofit also plans to start offering childcare. And an Anchorage jury is currently deliberating on a 7-year-old Unalaska homicide case.