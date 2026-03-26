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Midday Report

Midday Report: March 26, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published March 26, 2026 at 12:42 PM AKDT
A small group of backcountry skiers ascend a slope near Haines Pass in January, 2026.
Avery Ellfeldt/KHNS
A small group of backcountry skiers ascend a slope near Haines Pass in January, 2026.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

One person died on Sunday in a major avalanche near Haines Pass, just across the border in British Columbia. The Fairbanks Children’s Museum is moving inside city hall – where the nonprofit also plans to start offering childcare. And an Anchorage jury is currently deliberating on a 7-year-old Unalaska homicide case.

Midday Report
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