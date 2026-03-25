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Midday Report

Midday Report: March 25, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published March 25, 2026 at 12:42 PM AKDT
Mara Kimmel from the American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska speaks at KTOO on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.
(Photo by Clarise Larson/KTOO)
Mara Kimmel from the American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska speaks at KTOO on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

The Alaska Legislature is on the verge of passing a major election reform bill. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is prioritizing short and medium-term solutions to glacial outburst flooding in the Mendenhall Valley. And the American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska gave training sessions last week on what to do if residents encounter immigration enforcement actions.

Midday Report
Terry Haines
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