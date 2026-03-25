Midday Report: March 25, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
The Alaska Legislature is on the verge of passing a major election reform bill. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is prioritizing short and medium-term solutions to glacial outburst flooding in the Mendenhall Valley. And the American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska gave training sessions last week on what to do if residents encounter immigration enforcement actions.