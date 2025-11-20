© 2025

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: November 19, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published November 20, 2025 at 12:46 PM AKST
Photo by Mike DeLue Pilot Katie Daniels, with the Association of Village Council Presidents, launches a Skydio drone over the community of Mertarvik on Oct. 20, 2022.
Photo by Mike DeLue
Pilot Katie Daniels, with the Association of Village Council Presidents, launches a Skydio drone over the community of Mertarvik on Oct. 20, 2022.


In today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

A lawsuit from Alaska’s only Native reservation will proceed over the objections of other Southeast tribes. Alaska State Troopers have redoubled their efforts to locate a North Pole man charged with murder. And drone technology helped speed the process for approving the state’s federal disaster declaration after ex-Typhoon Halong.

Midday Report
Terry Haines
