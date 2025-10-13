© 2025

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: October 13, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published October 13, 2025 at 12:36 PM AKDT
The Permafrost Tunnel Research Facility in Alaska was excavated between 1963 and 1969 to allow scientists to study permafrost, geology and ice science.
Credit: Tristan Caro
The Permafrost Tunnel Research Facility in Alaska was excavated between 1963 and 1969 to allow scientists to study permafrost, geology and ice science.


In today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:


Researchers have awakened microbes that were last active as far back as 40,000 years ago. Flood waters have receded in Kotzebue and other western Alaska communities from a storm that hit earlier this week, but another one is coming. And the Alaska Board of Education sent a proposed regulation change that would have limited how much money local governments can give to schools back to the state education department.

Terry Haines
