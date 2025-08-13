Midday Report: August 13, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
In today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Juneau’s glacial outburst flood reached a record-breaking crest of 16.65 feet at about 8:00 a.m. today. A historic petroglyph on a Wrangell beach was destroyed by vandalism. And advocates are trying to change the formula for federal homelessness funding for Anchorage.