© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: August 13, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published August 13, 2025 at 12:53 PM AKDT
A meter stick laid alongside the damaged petroglyph rock shows the size of the stone.
(Photo courtesy U.S. Forest Service)
A meter stick laid alongside the damaged petroglyph rock shows the size of the stone.

In today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
Juneau’s glacial outburst flood reached a record-breaking crest of 16.65 feet at about 8:00 a.m. today. A historic petroglyph on a Wrangell beach was destroyed by vandalism. And advocates are trying to change the formula for federal homelessness funding for Anchorage.

Midday Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes