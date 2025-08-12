© 2025

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: August 12, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published August 12, 2025 at 12:56 PM AKDT
USCG
In today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
A massive tsunami ripped through a fjord popular with sightseers south of Juneau early Sunday morning. The Coast Guard has officially commissioned its latest icebreaker. And Alaska has finally regained the jobs it lost during the pandemic.
Terry Haines
