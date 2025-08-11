Midday Report: August 11, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
In today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: White supremacist activity in Alaska has dramatically increased this year. President Donald Trump says he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin this Friday in Alaska. And hunters from the North Slope community of Point Lay will collaborate with a University of Alaska Fairbanks anthropologist from Russia this summer, to document traditional knowledge about walruses.