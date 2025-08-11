© 2025

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: August 11, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published August 11, 2025 at 12:48 PM AKDT
Tony Fischbach (USGS) on the beach with a tagged walrus near Point Lay, Alaska, on September 1, 2010.
In today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
White supremacist activity in Alaska has dramatically increased this year. President Donald Trump says he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin this Friday in Alaska. And hunters from the North Slope community of Point Lay will collaborate with a University of Alaska Fairbanks anthropologist from Russia this summer, to document traditional knowledge about walruses.

