© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: August 08, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published August 8, 2025 at 12:42 PM AKDT
A large group of close to 300 people raise the Kadashan Totem on July 19, 2025 in Wrangell’s Totem Park.
(photo courtesy of Brian Hockenstein)
A large group of close to 300 people raise the Kadashan Totem on July 19, 2025 in Wrangell’s Totem Park.

In today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
Hundreds of people gathered in Wrangell at the end of July to help raise five new totem poles. A company that owns a controversial mining exploration effort outside Haines says work will continue at the site – despite plans to sell some or all of the project. And an Interior Gas Utility plans to truck in gas from the North Slope.

Midday Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes