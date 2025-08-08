Midday Report: August 08, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
In today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Hundreds of people gathered in Wrangell at the end of July to help raise five new totem poles. A company that owns a controversial mining exploration effort outside Haines says work will continue at the site – despite plans to sell some or all of the project. And an Interior Gas Utility plans to truck in gas from the North Slope.