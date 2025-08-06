Midday Report: August 06, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
In today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has cancelled half a billion dollars for vaccine development using mRNA technology. Salmonfest aims at a less trashy future. And Governor Dunleavy has ordered an efficiency review of state agencies and grants.