KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: August 06, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published August 6, 2025 at 12:53 PM AKDT
Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. spoke to reporters at Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium on Aug. 5, 2025, the same day he canceled nearly $500 million for mRNA vaccine development.
Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media
In today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has cancelled half a billion dollars for vaccine development using mRNA technology. Salmonfest aims at a less trashy future. And Governor Dunleavy has ordered an efficiency review of state agencies and grants.

Latest Episodes