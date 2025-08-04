Midday Report: August 04, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
In today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Alaska lawmakers on Saturday voted to override Governor Mike Dunleavy’s veto of state funding for public schools. And they refused to accept an executive order from him seeking to create a state agriculture department. They also overrode his veto of a bill intended to bolster the authority of the legislative auditor.