Midday Report: August 04, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published August 4, 2025 at 12:53 PM AKDT
Suzanne Cohen holds a sign in the rain outside the Alaska State Capitol on Friday, Aug. 1 calling on lawmakers to override Gov. Mike Dunleavy's veto of more than $50 million in public school funding.
Eric Stone/Alaska Public Media
Suzanne Cohen holds a sign in the rain outside the Alaska State Capitol on Friday, Aug. 1 calling on lawmakers to override Gov. Mike Dunleavy's veto of more than $50 million in public school funding.

In today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
Alaska lawmakers on Saturday voted to override Governor Mike Dunleavy’s veto of state funding for public schools. And they refused to accept an executive order from him seeking to create a state agriculture department. They also overrode his veto of a bill intended to bolster the authority of the legislative auditor.

Terry Haines
