KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: August 01, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published August 1, 2025 at 12:52 PM AKDT
On August 6, 2024, an outburst flood from the Mendenhall Glacier caused major flooding in the Mendenhall Glacier Basin. Multiple homes and roads are inundated.

In today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
The impending glacial outburst flood in Juneau’s Mendenhall Valley is raising tensions. Legislators are planning to arrive soon in Juneau for the special session. Educators and education advocates are hopeful that legislators will vote Saturday to override Governor Mike Dunleavy’s education funding veto.

Terry Haines
