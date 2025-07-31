Midday Report: July 31, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
In today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: More than 700 participants, including leaders from the circumpolar North, are gathering this week at Arctic Encounter. Alaska's Senators have different ways to vet federal judges. And cell phones are now banned in Anchorage School District classrooms.