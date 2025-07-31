© 2025

Midday Report: July 31, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published July 31, 2025 at 12:48 PM AKDT
Participants of Arctic Encounter.

In today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
More than 700 participants, including leaders from the circumpolar North, are gathering this week at Arctic Encounter. Alaska's Senators have different ways to vet federal judges. And cell phones are now banned in Anchorage School District classrooms.

