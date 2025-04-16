Midday Report April 15, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Sen. Lisa Murkowski is urging Alaskans to speak out against changes the Trump administration is bringing to their lives and the government they’ve relied on. The Alaska Legislature passed a bill Friday that would boost per-student education funding by $1,000. And federal investigators have issued a final report on the crash of a commercial cargo plane near Fairbanks last year.