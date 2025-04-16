© 2025

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report April 15, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published April 16, 2025 at 8:55 AM AKDT
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
Sen. Lisa Murkowski is urging Alaskans to speak out against changes the Trump administration is bringing to their lives and the government they’ve relied on. The Alaska Legislature passed a bill Friday that would boost per-student education funding by $1,000. And federal investigators have issued a final report on the crash of a commercial cargo plane near Fairbanks last year.

