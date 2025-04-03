© 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report April 03, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published April 3, 2025 at 12:48 PM AKDT
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
Mentions of diversity, equity and inclusion have gradually disappeared from University of Alaska webpages. A group of education leaders from tribal organizations spoke at a U.S. Senate hearing against the dissolution of the federal Department of Education. And Bethel’s unofficial loudest event of the year is the "Heart of the Drums."

Terry Haines
