Midday Report April 03, 2025

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Mentions of diversity, equity and inclusion have gradually disappeared from University of Alaska webpages. A group of education leaders from tribal organizations spoke at a U.S. Senate hearing against the dissolution of the federal Department of Education. And Bethel’s unofficial loudest event of the year is the "Heart of the Drums."