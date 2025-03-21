Midday Report March 21, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: A University of Alaska Fairbanks researcher says electric vehicles could benefit rural communities that are off the road system. A rockslide near Ketchikan has blocked the island’s main road. And Sen. Dan Sullivan enthusiastically embraced President Trump and many of his policies during his annual address to the Alaska Legislature.