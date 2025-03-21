© 2025

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report March 21, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published March 21, 2025 at 12:39 PM AKDT
Thursday’s Wolfe Point landslide near Ketchikan seen from above.
(Jason Baldwin/KPU)
Thursday’s Wolfe Point landslide near Ketchikan seen from above.

On this today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
A University of Alaska Fairbanks researcher says electric vehicles could benefit rural communities that are off the road system. A rockslide near Ketchikan has blocked the island’s main road. And Sen. Dan Sullivan enthusiastically embraced President Trump and many of his policies during his annual address to the Alaska Legislature.

