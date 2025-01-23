© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: January 22, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published January 23, 2025 at 12:44 PM AKST
President Donald Trump signs an executive order at the White House supporting natural resource development in Alaska on Monday, Jan. 21, 2025 in Washington.
(CSPAN)
President Donald Trump signs an executive order at the White House supporting natural resource development in Alaska on Monday, Jan. 21, 2025 in Washington.

On today's Midday Report with Host Terry Haines:


The Alaska Board of Education and Early Development released a draft statewide cell phone policy for students. Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Wednesday praised a series of executive orders President Donald Trump issued shortly after taking office. And powerful winter storm systems are set to impact most of western, northern and interior Alaska from Thursday evening through the weekend.

Tags
Midday Report KMXT Midday Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes