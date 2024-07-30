© 2024

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report - July 30, 2024

By Davis Hovey
Published July 30, 2024 at 1:27 PM AKDT

On today's Midday Report with host Davis Hovey: Record low Chinook salmon in Karluk River cause concern for Alaska Department of Fish & Game, the Environmental Protection Agency is giving millions to increase heat pumps in Alaska, and the story of the "sole" survivor of the historic SS Princess Sophia wreck near Juneau.

