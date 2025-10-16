Midday Report: October 16, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
A mass evacuation is underway for Kipnuk and Kwigillingock, where a thousand people were sheltering in schools after Sunday’s huge storm. Local officials are continuing to search for two people missing from Kwigillingock. And the Alaska Federation of Natives Convention has started in Anchorage.