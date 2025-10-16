© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: October 16, 2025

Published October 16, 2025 at 12:48 PM AKDT
This dance group from Point Hope was one of many that performed at the Alaska Federation of Natives convention.
(Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)
This dance group from Point Hope was one of many that performed at the Alaska Federation of Natives convention.


In today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:


A mass evacuation is underway for Kipnuk and Kwigillingock, where a thousand people were sheltering in schools after Sunday’s huge storm. Local officials are continuing to search for two people missing from Kwigillingock. And the Alaska Federation of Natives Convention has started in Anchorage.

Midday Report
Latest Episodes