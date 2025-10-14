© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: October 14, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published October 14, 2025 at 12:50 PM AKDT
Flooded cars and equipment are visible in this aerial view of Crooked Creek.
(Kyle Van Perseum/Alaska-Pacific Forecast Center)
Flooded cars and equipment are visible in this aerial view of Crooked Creek.


In today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

One person has died, two are still missing, and 51 have been rescued following a record-breaking storm that slammed into the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta. The Sitka Police Department has body cameras to equip its officers in its possession, but doesn’t yet have the funding to implement them. And health officials in Bristol Bay say the region is in the middle of a Tuberculosis outbreak.

Midday Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes