Midday Report: October 14, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
One person has died, two are still missing, and 51 have been rescued following a record-breaking storm that slammed into the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta. The Sitka Police Department has body cameras to equip its officers in its possession, but doesn’t yet have the funding to implement them. And health officials in Bristol Bay say the region is in the middle of a Tuberculosis outbreak.