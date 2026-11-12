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Alaska Fisheries Report
Alaska Fisheries Report

Alaska Fisheries Report 12 Nov 2026

By Terry Haines
Published November 12, 2026 at 8:53 AM AKST
Justin, a first grader at Xóots Elementary, holds a salmon egg

(KCAW/Katherine Rose)

Justin, a first grader at Xóots Elementary, holds a salmon egg

On this week's Alaska Fisheries Report with host Terry Haines:

KUCB's Katie Reuther reports that the Wild Fish Conservancy intends to sue the Alaska Department of Fish and Game over its management of king salmon in Southwest Alaska, plus the Sitka Sound Science Center sends salmon to students, story by Katherine Rose of KCAW.

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