Alaska Fisheries Report 12 Nov 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's Alaska Fisheries Report with host Terry Haines:
KUCB's Katie Reuther reports that the Wild Fish Conservancy intends to sue the Alaska Department of Fish and Game over its management of king salmon in Southwest Alaska, plus the Sitka Sound Science Center sends salmon to students, story by Katherine Rose of KCAW.