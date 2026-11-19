Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's Alaska Fisheries Report with host Terry Haines:
KUCB's Katie Reuther reports on an increase in fishing jobs in Alaska, Ella Kelly of KTOO on later salmon runs, and CoastAlaska's Angela Denning on an "excellent" forecast for next year's pink salmon harvest in Southeast Alaska.