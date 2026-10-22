© 2026

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Alaska Fisheries Report
Alaska Fisheries Report

Alaska Fisheries Report 22 Oct 2026

By Terry Haines
Published October 22, 2026 at 1:04 PM AKDT
A tray of king salmon eggs sit in an incubation tray inside of Pillar Creek hatchery. The Kodiak Regional Aquaculture Association is raising king salmon spawned from wild Karluk River fish in hopes of saving the run.
Katherine Irving/KMXT
A tray of king salmon eggs sit in an incubation tray inside of Pillar Creek hatchery. The Kodiak Regional Aquaculture Association is raising king salmon spawned from wild Karluk River fish in hopes of saving the run.

On this week's Alaska Fisheries Report with host Terry Haines:

KMXT's Katherine Irving provides a pair of salmon hatchery related stories, plus KUCB's Katie Reuther on this year's catch limits for the Bering Sea crab fisheries.

Alaska Fisheries Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes