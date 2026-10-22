Alaska Fisheries Report 22 Oct 2026 By Terry Haines Published October 22, 2026 at 1:04 PM AKDT Listen • 13:59 Katherine Irving/KMXT A tray of king salmon eggs sit in an incubation tray inside of Pillar Creek hatchery. The Kodiak Regional Aquaculture Association is raising king salmon spawned from wild Karluk River fish in hopes of saving the run. On this week's Alaska Fisheries Report with host Terry Haines:KMXT's Katherine Irving provides a pair of salmon hatchery related stories, plus KUCB's Katie Reuther on this year's catch limits for the Bering Sea crab fisheries.