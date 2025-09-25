Alaska Fisheries Report 25 Sept 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:
Brian Venua reports on a grant awarded to a Kodiak plant for kelp processing, mariculture was front and center at the recent meeting of the Southeast Conference, according to Ryan Cotter of KCAW, and Wali Rana of KNOM tells of aerial surveys of the Bering and Chukchi Seas.