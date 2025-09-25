© 2025

Alaska Fisheries Report 25 Sept 2025

By Terry Haines
Published September 25, 2025 at 9:12 AM AKDT
A kelp farmer harvests the marine algae off the coast of Cordova, Alaska.


This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:

Brian Venua reports on a grant awarded to a Kodiak plant for kelp processing, mariculture was front and center at the recent meeting of the Southeast Conference, according to Ryan Cotter of KCAW, and Wali Rana of KNOM tells of aerial surveys of the Bering and Chukchi Seas.

Terry Haines
