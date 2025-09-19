© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Alaska Fisheries Report
Alaska Fisheries Report

Alaska Fisheries Report 18 Sept 2025

By Terry Haines
Published September 19, 2025 at 8:03 AM AKDT
Chum salmon
USFWS
Chum salmon


This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:

KOTZ's Desiree Hagen reports on bad data for the northernmost salmon fishery, Southeast salmon was less than stellar, according to CoastAlaska's Angela Denning, and the state wants the Supreme Court to take on rural preference for subsistence, according to KYUK's Sage Smiley.

Alaska Fisheries Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes