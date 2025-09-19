Alaska Fisheries Report 18 Sept 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:
KOTZ's Desiree Hagen reports on bad data for the northernmost salmon fishery, Southeast salmon was less than stellar, according to CoastAlaska's Angela Denning, and the state wants the Supreme Court to take on rural preference for subsistence, according to KYUK's Sage Smiley.