Alaska Fisheries Report 10 April 2025

This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: KFSK's Olivia Rose breaks down the slicing of the Pacific Salmon Treaty pie, Ben Townsend reports on chum bycatch mitigation efforts from KNOM, and author Mary Dinon talks to Margaret Sutherland of KDLG about her book The Winter Watchman’s Daughter.