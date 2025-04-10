© 2025

Alaska Fisheries Report
Alaska Fisheries Report 10 April 2025

By Terry Haines
Published April 10, 2025 at 1:36 PM AKDT
The new regs “uncouple” the state’s King Salmon Management Plan from some limitations of the Pacific Salmon Treaty, and allow the Department of Fish & Game to adjust sport bag limits — and expectations — in mid-season.
The new regs “uncouple” the state’s King Salmon Management Plan from some limitations of the Pacific Salmon Treaty, and allow the Department of Fish & Game to adjust sport bag limits — and expectations — in mid-season.

This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:
KFSK's Olivia Rose breaks down the slicing of the Pacific Salmon Treaty pie, Ben Townsend reports on chum bycatch mitigation efforts from KNOM, and author Mary Dinon talks to Margaret Sutherland of KDLG about her book The Winter Watchman’s Daughter.

