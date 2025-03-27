© 2025

Alaska Fisheries Report
Alaska Fisheries Report 27 March 2025

By Terry Haines
Published March 27, 2025 at 9:17 AM AKDT
This week KCAW's Katherine Rose reports that harvest data for Sitka's herring fishery won't be released due to low participation, Cook Inlet's east side setnetters won't get a chance to use seines after all, according to KDLL's Ashlyn O'Hara, and from the Alaska Desk, Theo Greenly reports that Alaska's seafood industry is asking for federal push back against unfair international competition.

