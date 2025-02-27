© 2025

Alaska Fisheries Report

Alaska Fisheries Report 27 February 2025

By Terry Haines
Published February 27, 2025 at 12:43 PM AKST
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:
The Board of Fish says no way to a herring closure in Promisla Bay, story by KCAW's Katherine Rose, KDLL's Ashlyn O'Hara reports on a clampdown on king fishing on the Kenai and Kasilof, and KUCB's Theo Greenly on the great debate about the rate of chum taken presently in the pollock fishery out in the Bering Sea.

