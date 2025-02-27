Alaska Fisheries Report 27 February 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: The Board of Fish says no way to a herring closure in Promisla Bay, story by KCAW's Katherine Rose, KDLL's Ashlyn O'Hara reports on a clampdown on king fishing on the Kenai and Kasilof, and KUCB's Theo Greenly on the great debate about the rate of chum taken presently in the pollock fishery out in the Bering Sea.