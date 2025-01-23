Alaska Fisheries Report 23 January 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: KCAW's Katherine Rose reports that the Sitka Fish and Game Advisory Committee is against herring fishing in Promisla Bay after all, The Aleut Community of St. Paul has signed a joint management agreement with the federal government, according to Theo Greenly of KUCB, and Davis Hovey tells of a sped-up fishery disaster system from the studios of KMXT.