Alaska Fisheries Report 23 January 2025

By Terry Haines
Published January 23, 2025 at 10:44 AM AKST
Herring roe on hemlock branches.

This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:
KCAW's Katherine Rose reports that the Sitka Fish and Game Advisory Committee is against herring fishing in Promisla Bay after all, The Aleut Community of St. Paul has signed a joint management agreement with the federal government, according to Theo Greenly of KUCB, and Davis Hovey tells of a sped-up fishery disaster system from the studios of KMXT.



