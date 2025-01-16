Alaska Fisheries Report 16 January 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: the Juneau Assembly voted to oppose a Board of Fish proposition to limit Southeast Alaska hatchery production, story by KTOO's Yvonne Krumrey, Kodiak's tanner season has started, according to KMXT's Brian Venua, plus Andy Lusk and Maggie Nelson report on a snow crab processing deal for public radio KUCB, whose Sofia Stuart-Rasi reports about genetic diversity among populations of red king crab.