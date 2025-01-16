© 2025

Alaska Fisheries Report
Alaska Fisheries Report 16 January 2025

By Terry Haines
Published January 16, 2025 at 9:17 AM AKST
Red king crab on the deck of a research vessel.
Credit: NOAA Fisheries / Erin Fedewa
Red king crab on the deck of a research vessel.

This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: the Juneau Assembly voted to oppose a Board of Fish proposition to limit Southeast Alaska hatchery production, story by KTOO's Yvonne Krumrey, Kodiak's tanner season has started, according to KMXT's Brian Venua, plus Andy Lusk and Maggie Nelson report on a snow crab processing deal for public radio KUCB, whose Sofia Stuart-Rasi reports about genetic diversity among populations of red king crab.

