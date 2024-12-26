© 2024

Alaska Fisheries Report
Alaska Fisheries Report 25 December 2024

By Terry Haines
Published December 26, 2024 at 1:54 PM AKST
The Star of Kodiak seafood plant downtown is the largest on the island.
(Brian Venua/KMXT)
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report
with Terry Haines:
Davis Hovey of KMXT reports that the Governor plans to fund the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute next year, Brian Venua, also from KMXT, tells us that Trident's Kodiak plant has officially changed hands, Southeast crab fisheries open February 17th, according to Olivia Rose of KFSK, and Ashlyn O'Hara reports that Kenai has finally banked fishery disaster money after years of waiting.

