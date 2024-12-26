Alaska Fisheries Report 25 December 2024

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: Davis Hovey of KMXT reports that the Governor plans to fund the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute next year, Brian Venua, also from KMXT, tells us that Trident's Kodiak plant has officially changed hands, Southeast crab fisheries open February 17th, according to Olivia Rose of KFSK, and Ashlyn O'Hara reports that Kenai has finally banked fishery disaster money after years of waiting.