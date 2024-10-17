© 2024

Alaska Fisheries Report
Alaska Fisheries Report 17 October 2024

By Terry Haines
Published October 17, 2024 at 1:17 PM AKDT
Trident Seafoods' seafood processing facility in Kodiak, Alaska.

On this week's Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:

Trident has sold its plant in Kodiak, the last one on its chopping block, , story from KMXT's Brian Venua, who also participates in a two way with KMXT's Davis Hovey discussing the recent fisheries debate among Alaska's Congressional candidates. And Simon Lopez adds a story about challenging times for fishermen on the southern Kenai Peninsula.



Latest Episodes