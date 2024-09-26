Alaska Fisheries Report 26 September 2024

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: KDLL's Ashlyn O'Hara reports on federal relief money that will finally get into the hands of Alaskan fishermen, KMXT's Brian Venua on Alaska's only crayfish derby, and Davis Hovey, also at KMXT, supplies a 2 way conversation with Nat Herz on a Peter Pan investor's successful bid for many of the troubled company's assets.