© 2024

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here for more info on the 2024 Adult Spelling Bee
Alaska Fisheries Report
Alaska Fisheries Report

Alaska Fisheries Report 26 September 2024

By Terry Haines
Published September 26, 2024 at 9:30 AM AKDT
King Cove in August 2023. The Peter Pan processing facility there was part of assets for which Rodger May was the successful bidder.
(Theo Greenly/KUCB)
King Cove in August 2023. The Peter Pan processing facility here was among assets for which Rodger May was the successful bidder.

This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: KDLL's Ashlyn O'Hara reports on federal relief money that will finally get into the hands of Alaskan fishermen, KMXT's Brian Venua on Alaska's only crayfish derby, and Davis Hovey, also at KMXT, supplies a 2 way conversation with Nat Herz on a Peter Pan investor's successful bid for many of the troubled company's assets.



Alaska Fisheries Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes