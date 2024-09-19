Alaska Fisheries Report 19 September 2024

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: KRBD's Michael Fannelli reports on a kelp conference in Ketchikan, Alaska's Fish and Game supplies data and drama to the National Marine Fisheries Service, and Jack Darrell offers a sport report for Prince of Wales Island.