Alaska Fisheries Report 19 September 2024

By Terry Haines
Published September 19, 2024 at 12:39 PM AKDT
Panelists discuss how to accelerate the U.S. seaweed industry for the Seagriculture conference hosted at the Ted Ferry Civic Center. (From left to right) Jim Andersen, Nichole Price, Emily Patrolia, Keolani Booth, and Alicia Bishop.
(Michael Fanelli/KRBD)
Panelists discuss how to accelerate the U.S. seaweed industry for the Seagriculture conference hosted at the Ted Ferry Civic Center. (From left to right) Jim Andersen, Nichole Price, Emily Patrolia, Keolani Booth, and Alicia Bishop.

This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:
KRBD's Michael Fannelli reports on a kelp conference in Ketchikan, Alaska's Fish and Game supplies data and drama to the National Marine Fisheries Service, and Jack Darrell offers a sport report for Prince of Wales Island.


